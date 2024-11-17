Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

NYSE ZETA opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

