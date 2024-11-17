Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

