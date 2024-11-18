10,531 Shares in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 32,483.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 253,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 253,043 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 107.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

Timothy Plan International ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

