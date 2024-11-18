112,071 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ouster by 28.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth $67,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Ouster Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Ouster stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $407.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.34.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.