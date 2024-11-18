11,400 Shares in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in N-able by 52.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 324,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 112,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NABL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $208,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,972.96. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

N-able Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.75 million. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.