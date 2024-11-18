13,400 Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WT. CWM LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 67,869 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,169,263.88. This represents a 0.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

