16,753 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 14.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 704,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 44.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $123,804,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 10.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,701,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 353,891 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 20.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE YMM opened at $8.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.