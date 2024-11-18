1,715 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ICU Medical by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,226,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,096,771.78. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,573,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $167.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.29. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.