29,943 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 79,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $45.11 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

