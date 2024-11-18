4,322 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $18,628,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,929. This trade represents a 42.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.76 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,147.92. This represents a 0.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

