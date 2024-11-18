Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 157,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 56,521 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

HQH stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

