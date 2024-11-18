Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Agilysys worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 76.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $121.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.85. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $59,305.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,451.94. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,023 shares of company stock worth $4,548,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

