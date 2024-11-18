Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of LESL opened at $3.02 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $558.43 million, a P/E ratio of 151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

