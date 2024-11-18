Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,077 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.59%.

Several research firms have commented on NUS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

