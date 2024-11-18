Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 6,562 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FIGS were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,597,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 206,673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,145,000 after acquiring an additional 516,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $840.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 236.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

