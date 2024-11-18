Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

