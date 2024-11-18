Aigen Investment Management LP Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 68.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,127.53. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $540.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -15.87%.

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.