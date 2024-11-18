Aigen Investment Management LP Has $163,000 Holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Savers Value Village by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Savers Value Village by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Savers Value Village by 26.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 7,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $81,335.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SVV opened at $9.16 on Monday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

