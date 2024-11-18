Aigen Investment Management LP Has $164,000 Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE MD opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,960. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,784.05. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,808 shares of company stock valued at $751,277 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

