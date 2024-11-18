Aigen Investment Management LP Has $57,000 Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Accolade were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACCD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after buying an additional 77,044 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accolade by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Accolade by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after buying an additional 297,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

Accolade stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $279.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.02. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACCD

Accolade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.