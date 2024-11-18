Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $116,000 in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 431,779 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 840.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 102,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,278,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 335,472 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,602.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.