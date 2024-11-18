Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $121,000 in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $741.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

