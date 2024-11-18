Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $89,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Fastly by 94.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 466,560 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fastly by 461.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 621,680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 77.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $899.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $76,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,650,789 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,431.25. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 19,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $118,538.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,800. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,790 shares of company stock valued at $670,655. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

