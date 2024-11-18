Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of IVR opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $497.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

