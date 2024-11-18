Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

