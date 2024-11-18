Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 38,920 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,920 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 25.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 425.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $11.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -556.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. This trade represents a 15.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 25,934 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $318,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,952.20. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,934 shares of company stock worth $2,075,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

