Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 7,936 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 7,541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,205,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 754,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 350,492 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $4,418,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.97. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

