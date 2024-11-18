Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DocGo were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in DocGo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DocGo by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DocGo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

DocGo Stock Down 2.2 %

DCGO stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

