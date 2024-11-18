Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Melius upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.