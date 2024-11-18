Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 45,000 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,231,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,548.60. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 714 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $27,146.28.

On Monday, November 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,739 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $104,109.39.

On Thursday, November 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 42,150 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00.

Bristow Group Stock Down 0.4 %

VTOL opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTOL

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.