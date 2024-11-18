AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,719 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.23% of AngioDynamics worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 981.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,939.46. The trade was a 3.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $135,847. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $6.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $276.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 83.95%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Stories

