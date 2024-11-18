Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,077 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,916.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

