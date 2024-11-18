Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,848 Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

