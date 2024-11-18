Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,837,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Down 1.7 %

NVR stock opened at $9,026.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,052.58 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9,444.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,552.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. This trade represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

