Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $318,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 114,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $72.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

