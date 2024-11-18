Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

