Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,767 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

