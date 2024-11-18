Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,487,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $47,244,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194,595 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $174.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $139.55 and a 12 month high of $210.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
