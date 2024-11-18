Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 365 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67,170.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 155,163 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,572,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,468,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 201,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,548.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 65,458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

