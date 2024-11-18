Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $58.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

