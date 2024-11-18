Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 565.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,356,000. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

