Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

