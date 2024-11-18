Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWP opened at $127.95 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $93.74 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

