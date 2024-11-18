Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12,136.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,762,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.