Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12,136.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,762,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NUSC stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- About the Markup Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.