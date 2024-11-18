Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $99.62 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

