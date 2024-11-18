Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,661 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 305,141 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,791,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,197,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

