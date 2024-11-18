Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 936 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,829,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,215,000 after purchasing an additional 501,120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $41.10 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.