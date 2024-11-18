Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CF Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $87.07 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $90.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

