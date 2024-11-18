Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS FSEP opened at $45.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $550.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.