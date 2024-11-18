Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BATS FSEP opened at $45.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $550.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
