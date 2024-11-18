Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $320.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.12 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 28.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The trade was a 80.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

